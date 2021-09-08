9/11 artifacts share ‘pieces of truth’ in victims’ stories

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 3,000 people who died from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 aren’t being forgotten. Their stories endure at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, where personal artifacts help memorialize some of those who perished. From scorched and bloodied shoes to mangled eyeglasses, the growing inventory at the museum is a reminder of the human toll. Over the years, the museum has collected some 22,000 personal artifacts to help tell the stories of those who died and those lucky to survive. Many of those personal effects were plucked from the ruins of what was once the Twin Towers. Other items were donated by survivors or by the families of those who perished.