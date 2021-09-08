Biden, Dems push Civilian Climate Corps in echo of New Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are pushing for a modern counterpart to the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps. They call it the Civilian Climate Corps and say it would create hundreds of thousands of jobs. The White House says the $10 billion program would address both jobs and the environment — putting young adults and others to work in jobs such as installing solar panels, planting trees, digging irrigation ditches and boosting outdoor recreation. Democrats say the program should pay “a living wage” while offering health care coverage and support for child care, housing, transportation and education.