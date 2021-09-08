Breezy and cool today; sunny, slightly warmer this weekend

Gusty and cool today

Cool air continues to blow into the region today in the wake of the storm system that dragged a cold front through our local area on Tuesday. We'll have plenty of sunshine for the morning hours before fair-weather cumulus clouds develop for the midday and afternoon hours thanks to daytime heating and a pool of cool air aloft. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the afternoon to go with a gusty, cool northwest breeze that will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour, adding an extra chill to the air while high temperatures will only be in the lower 70s, about five degrees below the seasonal average.

Cool sunshine Thursday

High pressure will settle into the region for Thursday, bringing lighter winds and even more sunshine to the area. Temperatures will warm quickly from the upper 40s early in the morning to the lower 70s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and just a hint of a northwest breeze. Overall, it looks like a phenomenal example of September weather for the final Thursdays Downtown in Rochester.

A warmer weekend

Warm air will build northward into the region for Friday with the help of abundant sunshine and a slight southerly breeze. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid and upper 70s which is just a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Saturday will feature a fair amount of sunshine with a touch of humidity in the air that will work its way into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday as that front pushes through the area.

Sunday will be cooler and slightly less humid and high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Seasonably mild next week

A couple of upper-level atmosphere disturbances next week will trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area, mainly on Monday and Wednesday. Otherwise, we'll spend much of the week basking in the glory of mid-September sunshine and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.