Collision in Byron leaves one with life-threatening injuries

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person has life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash at a stoplight in Byron.

According to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol, a Volkswagen Rabbit collided with a Toyota which then hit two other vehicles that were all stopped at the Hwy 14 and CR 5 stoplight intersection.

55-year-old David Chant from Faribault was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys by Mayo One with life-threatening injuries.

Byron Fire and Mayo Ambulance also assisted on the scene.