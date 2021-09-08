Community gets inside look into Overland Elementary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) The Rochester community was invited inside the new Overland Elementary on Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony and parent tour.

The new school on Overland Drive Northwest opened to students last week, but the ceremonial ribbon cutting was at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After comments from school leaders and the construction firm, the doors opened to the community. One highlight was the library and color choices for the school.

"It's like a private school, but it also doesn't feel like a school. Even right here we have a lighter blue mixed with a darker blue and then green chairs and lighter greens and reds and stuff." Said fifth grader Myles Tosenson. "It's just vibrant and when I'm tired in the morning and then I'm like 'Oh, now I'm awake'"

Right now, students from Harriet Bishop are attending classes at Overland while their school is rebuilt, and kids in the Overland neighborhood were also encouraged to enroll this year. Next year, the school will be home to more than 700 students.