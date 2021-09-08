Cool temps tonight, warmer weather on the way

Thanks to strong winds last night we managed to keep overnight temperatures in the 50s, but that won't be the case tonight! Lighter winds combined with clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper to mid-40s early Thursday morning.

We'll see a welcomed break from the breezy conditions on Thursday, but winds sustained out of the north will still keep temperatures in the low 70s. As winds pick up and shift out of the south on Friday, we'll pull in some warmer air and our temperatures will benefit! Highs will sit comfortably in the mid-70s for both Friday and Saturday.

However, winds shift once again out of the north on Sunday and our high temperatures will fall back to the low 70s for the start of next week. Skies will remain mostly clear through the rest of the week, with isolated chances for rain not entering the forecast until Monday and Tuesday of next week.