Duterte’s party to nominate him as VP choice in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ governing party has opened its national convention with delegates set to choose President Rodrigo Duterte as its candidate for vice president in upcoming elections, a maneuver widely seen as an effort to keep the popular leader near the center of power while avoiding constitutional term limits. The 76-year-old Duterte said late last month that he would accept the PDP-Laban nomination to run for vice president next year so he could “continue the crusade.” Some 400 members of the party were gathered in San Fernando City, north of Manila, for the convention while others attended online to observe COVID-19 health protocols.