Former CBS head Zirinsky is new studio boss for docs, series

4:51 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CBS News President Susan Zirinsky has formed a new studio to make documentaries and other unscripted programming, primarily for CBS News and the Paramount+ streaming service. The See It Now Studios will start fast, with two 9/11-related projects premiering over the next two days. Zirinsky, the longtime producer of “48 Hours,” will work with documentarian Terence Wrong, known best for a series of fly-on-the-wall films at hospitals. Zirinsky says she wants to “make some news” with her new project. CBS on Friday will air one of the first projects, a look at the CIA and its unsuccessful efforts to stop Osama bin Laden when they knew he was plotting some sort of attack.

