ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will visit a school in Rochester Wednesday morning.

The governor will be joined by Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner, Heather Mueller, and Interim Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel.

The group will highlight the importance of in-person learning and encourage kids 12 and older to get vaccinated.

The visit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.