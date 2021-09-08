Gov. Walz made a visit to Rochester as he continues to encourage vaccination in schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester students are back in school and Wednesday, Governor Walz joined Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel at Jefferson Elementary to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated in order to continue in-person learning.

As the academic year begins, the governor says he is visiting schools around the state for several reasons.

"One is because it is good for the soul as you've seen. This is what the hard work is about. Keeping these little ones safe and keeping them in school and also to highlight the work that's been done," stated Walz.

That work includes using a portion of the federal relief funds to get kids caught up with learning this summer.

"We know that we have students who do need some additional help. That we have had disruption in our education, and so what we have been able to provide and to build is not only what we were able to do as a result of ARP funds and the governor and the lieutenant governor. What we were able to get through our Legislature and we are incredibly thankful for that work," said Mueller.

According to Interim superintendent Pekel, his priority is keeping Rochester Public Schools open and safe all year. One of his main goals with students is re-engaging them through relationships.

"First we're going to express care. We're going to show them they matter. Second, we're going to challenge growth. We're going to say it's time to get back to learning. We need to push kids to re-engage, but then third we're going to provide support. We're going to help these kids complete tasks and goals with the assistance they need. Fourth, we're going to share power. We're going to give kids voice and choice and take their ideas seriously, even in kindergarten. And then fifth we're going to expand possibilities. We're going to introduce young people to new people, new places, new ways of being in the world," Pekel stated.

Governor Walz says the work is not done when it comes to the pandemic, but because of Rochester's high vaccination rate and the School board's ability to lead, he believes the opportunity for in-person learning will continue.