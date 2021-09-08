Guinea junta releases dozens of political prisoners

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s new military rulers have released dozens of political prisoners jailed by the previous civilian government. The move is likely to win them favor with the opposition that had protested against now-deposed President Alpha Conde. The 79 prisoners freed late Tuesday had been held on a variety of charges, including breaching security, destroying public property and manufacturing weapons. All were invited to a political rally Saturday in the capital. The opposition has said it will work together with the junta but also urged the new military leadership to quickly restore the rule of law. Conde remains in the custody of the junta, who have only said that he is in a secure location with access to medical care.