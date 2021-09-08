Indian police raid homes, question 4 journalists in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have raided the homes of four journalists, triggering concerns of a further crackdown on press freedom in the disputed region. After Wednesday’s raids in Srinagar, the region’s main city, the four journalists were summoned to local police stations where they were questioned. Police did not specify the reason for the raids. Three of the journalists have written for foreign media while one is an editor of a monthly news magazine. Journalists in Kashmir have long worked under tremendous stress and have been targeted in the past, some fatally, by both the Indian government and militant groups.