Iowa man convicted of murder after intentional car crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 34-year-old Iowa City man has been convicted of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he intentionally drove the wrong way on an interstate and collided with another car, killing a man from Texas. Stephen Lucore was found guilty by a judge Tuesday in the 2019 crash that led to the death of 64-year-old Robert Sawyer, of Nocona, Texas. Prosecutors said Lucore drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 between Tiffin and Oxford and crashed into a vehicle driven by Sawyer’s son. Prosecutors said Lucore told authorities he was driving east in the westbound lanes without lights in an effort to kill himself.