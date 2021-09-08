Iowa sees 30 more virus deaths and more cases among children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa saw 30 more deaths caused by the coronavirus in the past week as data showed more children and young adults were getting infected and more people were being treated in hospitals. The state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that in the past week the state’s death total climbed to 6,337 and there were 8,404 new confirmed virus cases. More young people were testing positive, with 29% of the positive tests in the past seven days among children aged 17 and under. That’s up from 22% the previous week. Hospitalizations in Iowa climbed nearly 10% from the previous week to 578.