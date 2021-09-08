Lawyer whose son and wife killed has law license suspended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended the law license of prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, two days after his law firm said he took money from the business. The court order Wednesday said Murdaugh agreed with the interim suspension. Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife and son, shot multiple times, at the family’s home in June. On Saturday, he told police someone shot at him as he changed a tire beside a rural South Carolina road. Agents said Murdaught was grazed by a bullet. On Monday, Murdaugh’s PMPED law firm said he misappropriated an unspecified amount of money and would no longer be associated with the firm.