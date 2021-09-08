Mason City veteran receives new roof courtesy of local construction company

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A Mason City Marine Corps veteran had a new roof installed Wed. at no charge to him, courtesy of a local construction company.

Young Construction, Purple Heart Homes and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project partnered together to install a free roof for Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jeremy DeBattista.

DeBattista served twice overseas and was injured in combat, which is how he received a Purple Heart. He is currently a behavioral interventionist for the Mason City School District, figure skating coach and a swimming coach.

"For a lot of kids and a lot of families he would give the shirt off of his back," Young Construction Marketing Dir. Kativa Weitzel said. "He never thinks about himself, and he always there 24/7 for anyone who's in need."

Weitzel said the Young Construction gives and installs free roofs to families in need every year and they decided it was time to give a free one to a veteran, as a new way to give back to the community.

"They typically do a roof rescue for a family in need and this year they decided to step it up a notch," she said. "With everything going on in our country, we decided to give a roof to a veteran as well."

She said they received 50 applications for a roofs and the vetting process is very thorough. She said out of most of the applications, it was the families who reached out.

"Many times, the veterans are too humble to ask for help," she said.

The roof will be completed by Wed. afternoon. Weitzel said the company plans on making the free roofs for veterans a yearly event, in addition to the roof they give to families in need.

For more information, visit Young Construction's website



