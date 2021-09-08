NEVER FORGET: 20 years later, Clear Lake remembers 9/11

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) -- Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11 -- and the Clear Lake Fire Department is doing something special to honor the men and women who lost their lives that day.

At the center of the upcoming memorial is a piece of history. About a decade ago, firefighters traveled to New York City to collect a piece of steel beam that was once part of the World Trade Center.

"Once we caught wind that they were going to release certain pieces from the World Trade Center, we wanted to incorporate a piece here to our fire station," Clear Lake Fire Department Capt. Tom Hartwig said.

The piece of steel, now on display in front of the city's fire station, connects its residents to that devastating day 20 years ago.

"It makes it a piece where people can make that connection to what happened that day," Hartwig said.

"A personal connection. Those of us who were around that day and remember it, by having it here, people can physically go up, see it and touch it. Sit down. Reminisce and reflect about our own experiences that day and how our lives changed thereafter," he said.

On Saturday, the fire department is hosting its annual memorial service since the piece of wreckage was added. This year though, it's even bigger than previous years. Starting a 2 p.m., the fire station will be open for visitors to tour and ask questions. Hartwig says there will be family-friendly activities, along with food trucks and music. At 6 p.m. the fire station will welcome Lt. Joe Torillo, of the Fire Department of New York, to share his story from 9/11. Torillo was one of the responders that day. He was buried twice, from both collapses and survived. The event will wrap up at 8 p.m. with an emergency vehicle procession around the lake.

"It will be a somber procession," Hartwig said. "We're not going to sound any sirens. We'll just have our lights on to show our support.

For more information on Saturday's event, click here.