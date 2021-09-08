New life for suit over Chicago police stop-and-frisk policy

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit filed six years ago that alleged the Chicago Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policy targeted Black and Hispanic people who hadn’t committed any crime has been granted class-action status by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood issued her ruling on Aug. 31 and the attorneys involved in the lawsuit announced it on Tuesday. With the ruling, the six original plaintiffs _ all Black men _ became part of a class of more than one million people who the attorneys say were victims of the unconstitutional stops between 2010 and 2017. The police department did not respond to a request for comment.