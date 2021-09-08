Political analyst weighs in on House Ethics Committee investigation into Rep. Hagedorn

(KTTC) -- On Wednesday, Minnesota First Congressional district Representative Jim Hagedorn was reported to be under investigation by the House Ethics committee for office spending during his congressional campaign in 2020.

"If there's anything there, the idea is that the investigation would turn it up. Of course, no one ever wants to be investigated, but that doesn't mean that there is necessarily wrong doing or anything like that," said KTTC political analyst, Chad Israelson.

"It's been going on for a year. Well, since the democrats filed the allegations, and nothing has changed. Nothing new today, this week or this year, even," said Olmsted GOP Chair Chris Brandt.

An independent site did an internal investigation on these expenses back in 2020, and found there were contributions to two firms, both of which Hagedorn staff was connected to. He reported the spending issues to the ethics committee then, and fired his chief of staff, Peter Su, shortly thereafter.

Chief of Staff, Peter Su was responsible for contracting with both Abernathy West and Invocq to handle printing services. When reviewing the vendors, the review found Abernathy West had potential familial ties as the company shared the same co-working address, phone service, and registered agent as Artemis ESB. That company's CEO is Mr. Su's brother.

The other company, Invocq, is a graphic design company based in Texas where another staffer, part-timer John Sample is a part owner.

Hagedorn's office released a statement Wednesday:

“Congressman Hagedorn personally self-reported this matter to the Ethics Committee last year and will continue working with it to bring it to an appropriate conclusion. The fact that the OCE, which provides non-binding recommendations to the Ethics Committee, decided to investigate something that was already under review was a waste of taxpayer funds and House resources.”

Israelson says this investigation does not conclude anything as of now.

"There is an investigation so, at least they saw something," said Israelson. "And investigation is not guilt, it's merely looking into things a little bit further."

"It's old news from a year ago, so I would just say wait for the investigation to complete," said Brandt.

The Ethics Committee will decide on its course of action before October 21, 2021.