Portland vote on banning city business with Texas delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has delayed a vote on an expected emergency resolution that would ban the purchase of goods and services from Texas in response to a new law there prohibiting most abortions. The resolution if passed would also bar city employee travel to Texas. Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office originally expected the draft emergency resolution to be presented on Wednesday, but said it was being postponed to “best understand the impact of” the ban. Wheeler said the resolution would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court.