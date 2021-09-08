Ramsey County ends felony prosecutions from low-level stops

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy to end felony prosecutions that stem from low-level traffic stops. His office says the policy is designed to fundamentally change the use of traffic stops that are not initiated for public safety reasons. These types of stops — for issues such as a broken tail light or expired license tabs — disproportionately affect minority communities, and can sometimes have fatal consequences. In 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over for a broken tail light and fatally shot after he told an officer he had a gun. Police departments nationwide have been looking at their traffic stop policies and some, like Minneapolis, have said they will no longer stop drivers for minor infractions.