Rep. Jim Hagedorn being investigated by House Ethics Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics announced Tuesday it is investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn for the spending issues brought up last year.

The Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee of Ethics released the following statement regarding Hagedorn:

"Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A) and 17A(c)(1), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Jim Hagedorn, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on July 23, 2021.

The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before Thursday, October 21, 2021."

Issues were first brought to light last year when Rep. Hagedorn was listed as one of the highest spending member of congress. His chief of staff was fired soon after.



