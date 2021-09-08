Rochester Public Schools stand by mask policy at board meetings

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- "We'll do a 30-minute recess. We can keep on doing recesses. I mean we can stay there all night if we need to. I think it's a colossal waste of time, and I think it's really disrespectful because there were eight people who wanted to speak to the board. They had to wait too," Rochester Public Schools board chair Jean Marvin said.

Marvin decided to delay Tuesday's school board meeting because some guests refused to wear masks inside the board room.

Most people against wearing masks were waiting in the hallway.

"In the board room, we can't see people in the hallway but we understand that there were people who were not masked. And it's an easy, easy guideline to follow if you're going to be in that building, you wear a mask. And if you don't want to wear a mask, watch the board meeting from home," Marvin said.

In August, RPS voted to mandate masks in all school buildings.

Marvin said the mask rule applies once you step into any school buildings.

Gov. Tim Walz even weighed in on the school mask debate.

"I know how hard this is when folks show up at school board meetings and people try to push a political agenda," he said. "These folks don't run for this position for a political agenda. They run to give our children the best education possible," he said.

Interim superintendent Kent Pekel said an exception to wearing masks for the school board meeting is when an individual is speaking at a designated chair for public comments and presentations. That area is at least six feet from other people.

"They were authorized to not have a mask on. That said they should of worn a mask from their seat to that place," Pekel said.

A medical exemption is also accepted.

"They have a card from their physician, that you have a breathing condition or whatever it is. You bring that with you. In the same way, you can bring your vaccination card to other places. Absolutely, that is a legitimate reason not to mask. But it's not okay to just say, 'oh yea the doctor said I didn't have to,'" Marvin said.

Pekel said he welcomes parents to share their concerns in an efficient way. He recently had a conversation with a father who opposes masks.

"He knew if he were in my shoes he would be making a different decision. I also respected that he is doing what he believes is right for his kid. My job is all the kids in Rochester Public Schools. And right now the science is pretty clear that masks and social distancing are what we need to do at this time," Pekel said.