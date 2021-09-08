Sen. Paul Gazelka announces his candidacy for Governor of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sen. Paul Gazelka announced on Wednesday morning that he is running for the Governor of Minnesota.

Gazelka planned for the 9 a.m. announcement at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Sen. Gazelka, a Republican, says he is concerned about the direction in which the state is headed, so he is throwing his hat into the ring.

Gazelka joins a number of Republican's such as State Sen. Michelle Benson and former legislator Scott Jensen who are all seeking to knock off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Gazelka announced stepping down as majority leader on September 1.