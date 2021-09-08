Sheriff’s office says two people killed after police pursuit

WALFORD, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s department says a man and woman died in a crash shortly after a deputy stopped pursuing a vehicle. The department said officers received a call Wednesday about a domestic dispute involving a woman trying to jump out of vehicle. A deputy saw the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it but the vehicle fled. The deputy eventually stopped the pursuit and about a minute later saw debris flying. The department says the vehicle hit a dump truck in Walford. The man and woman were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Their names have not been released. The dump truck driver was not injured.