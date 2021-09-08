Teen driver facing charges in crash that killed two friends

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is facing vehicular homicide charges in Ramsey County after authorities say he crashed a stolen car and killed two friends while fleeing from police. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boys who died in Friday’s crash in Maplewood as 15-year-old Alyjah Thomas and 14-year-old Marcoz Paramo. The teens were students at North High School in North St. Paul. Ramsey County sheriff’s officials say the driver has a “significant” history of auto theft and also faces charges of fleeing from law enforcement and criminal vehicular operation.