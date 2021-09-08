Top names for new Rochester middle school released

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The top five names for the new Rochester middle school were named during the RPS meeting on Tuesday night.

The names were submitted by students and are what they believe to best represent the community of Rochester.

The names are: Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Unity, Dakota and Woksape; meaning wisdom in the Lakota language.

Voting will begin soon on the RPS website and will go until September 16.

The winner will be announced at the next school board meeting on September 21.