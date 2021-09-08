Indians’ Rosario breaks up Twins rookie Ryan’s no-hit bid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians shortstop Amed Rosario singled with one out in the seventh inning to break up Twins rookie Joe Ryan’s perfect game bid in just his second major league start. The 25-year-old Ryan retired the first 19 hitters in order before Rosario lined a clean single to left field. Ryan was bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. Ryan was acquired in July from Tampa Bay when the Twins sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Rays.