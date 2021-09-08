Vatican says 6th Chinese bishop consecrated under 2018 deal

ROME (AP) — The Catholic diocese of Wuhan, China — where the coronavirus was first detected — has a new bishop. The Vatican says he was nominated by the pope according to the Vatican’s 2018 accord with China. The consecration of Bishop Francis Cui Qingqi marks the sixth bishop nominated and consecrated according to the controversial deal over bishop nominations. Details of the 2018 accord have never been released. Pope Francis has said he has the final word in selecting bishops. The deal was renewed in October, despite objections from some Catholic commentators and members of the hierarchy who have termed it a betrayal of the underground faithful and a sellout to Beijing as it cracks down on religious minorities.