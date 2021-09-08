Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to keep from broaching the government’s borrowing limit during the month of October. In a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, Yellen said that she still could not provide a specific date for when she will be unable to keep the government funded absent action by Congress to raise the debt limit. “Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen said in her letter.