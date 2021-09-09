50 years after Attica uprising, families want apology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Fifty years after the Attica prison uprising in New York, the families of slain and injured prison guards say they’re still waiting for an apology from the state. Deeanne Quinn Miller’s prison guard father was killed by inmates during the five-day uprising and is part of the Forgotten Victims of Attica. The group has been seeking an apology for more than 20 years for the pain caused by the riot and the retaking of the prison, when guards and troopers opened fire, killing inmates and hostages. Miller says it would be especially meaningful on the 50th anniversary. A commemoration on the prison’s front lawn is scheduled for Monday.