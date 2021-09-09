AP source: Big 12 presidents set to vote on adding 4 schools

The Big 12 Conference is moving quickly to add new schools. Trustees at Central Florida and Cincinnati have called special meetings for Friday related to conference membership. Both of those schools have been identified as potential Big 12 members along with BYU and Houston. The Big 12 is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025. A person familiar with the Big 12′s expansion plans tells The Associated Press that conference presidents are scheduled to vote on applications for entry into the league at a meeting Friday.