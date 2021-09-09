Austin woman who survived 911 attacks reflects on the tragic day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Images of 9/11 are forever remembered as the worst terrorist attack in American History.

The twin towers and the Pentagon hit after 7 a.m. on a Tuesday morning.

A woman born and raised in Austin, Minnesota worked in the Pentagon. She was in the opposite side of the building when the plane hit.

Terry Placek

"All these people were running towards us. It was hysteria, hysterical. And people were saying, 'a plane, no a bomb.' No one knew what was going on. And we had guards there at the exit and they said, 'Get out of the building. Get out of the building," said Terry Placek.

Once she got outside.

"Looked to the southwest and all we saw was black smoke. And there were a number of guards, and they kept saying, 'get away from the building. Get away from the building,'" Placek said.

She said people outside could barely get phone service as they called loved ones.

She called a friend, who told her about attacks on the twin towers and the one she survived at the Pentagon. She said her car was in the parking lot and couldn't be accessed because it was a part of a crime scene.

She walked three miles to her home

Pentagon attack

"And I'm walking and it was so eerie because it was so quiet. There were no sounds at all except for jet fighters flying over the interstate," Placek said.

When she got home she called her father who lives in Austin, co-workers, and other loved ones, while trying to process what happened.

"I think I realized that day when I was watching the non-stop news on TV. But it just didn't seem possible that this could be happening. And it still doesn't. This was a beautiful day. That day. It was a cloudless, beautiful clear blue sky," Placek said.

She said many bright and cloudless days remind her of September 11.

When Placek got home she called her father who lived in Austin, coworkers, and other loved ones. She also received many calls from people worried about her even as far as Germany.

She said on September 12, Pentagon employees were able to re-enter the damaged building to retrieve personal and work-related items. But they had to wear hazard gear and get sprayed down.

"There was mold growing everywhere there was a lot of water damage," Placek said.

She said she knew some of the people who died that day and will spend the 20th year of remembrance memorializing all who died.

"I will be spending Saturday going to the Pentagon Memorial sometime during the day and remembering. To some very brave people who started the day to a plane trip to the west coast or started the day coming to work and doing their jobs," Placek said.

She said she's been a better person since that day and realizes she could have lost her life because not long before the attack, her office was on the same side of the building where the Pentagon was hit.

She believes people should watch the videos and photos of that day.

"I think it's important that we remember and also realize how lucky we are to live in this great country," Placek said.