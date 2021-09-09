EPA seeks to restart process that could restrict Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will seek to restart a process that could restrict mining in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, which is renowned for its salmon runs. The announcement is the latest in a long-running dispute over a proposed copper-and-gold mine for the southwest Alaska region. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last year under the Trump administration denied key authorization for the proposed Pebble Mine. The mine developer is appealing that determination. Restrictions on mining in the region were proposed under the Obama administration but never finalized.