France pays national tribute to New Wave actor Belmondo

PARIS (AP) — France is paying respects to screen legend Jean-Paul Belmondo with a solemn ceremony led by the president and a public viewing at Napoleon’s final resting place. The tributes reflect his prominent role in France’s cultural world and in living rooms, where families gathered around his films. He notably starred in Jean-Luc Godard’s iconic French New Wave film “Breathless.” Belmondo died at 88 earlier this week. No cause of death was given. French President Emmanuel Macron called the actor a “national treasure,” and will lead Thursday’s first tribute ceremony at the gold-domed Invalides monument in Paris. A private funeral is planned Friday.