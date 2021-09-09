HELP IS ON THE WAY: SE Minnesota answers call to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Millions were impacted by the wrath of Hurricane Ida and while the storm may have passed, the recovery effort is far from over. Dozens of Minnesotans are stepping up and heading south to help, including some from south east Minnesota.

"It's exhilarating to know that you will be working boots on the ground with people who really need your help," Rochester Salvation Army Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp said.

Snapp is one of four Minnesota women heading to Gonzalez, Louisiana Sunday. It's the first time Rochester's branch is answering an out of state call since implementing their Emergency Disaster Team about six months ago.

The group will be down south for two weeks, providing food, waters and other necessites out of Salvation Army canteen trucks.

"I'm sure it will change every day, too," Snapp added. "Whatever the needs are we will try to rise to the occasion."

Susan Marsh, a Twin Cities Salvation Army Training Coordinator is also answering the call for help. It will be her second service trip; the first to Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey hit.

"We practice what we call a ministry of presence," she said. "By our presence there, we are bringing comfort. They know somebody cares and is looking out for them."

The Salvation Army isn't the only group responding. Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz authorized state firefighters to lend a hand through Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). 22 firefighters, from nine different stations took the trip.

22 Minnesota firefighters, form nine different stations are down helping local first responders in Louisiana. Two firemen are from Red Wing.

"We might need help someday," Red Wing Fire Department Chief Mike Warner said. "So, if any agency can help out knowing that they may need it someday, it's kind of like a mutal aide agreement."

Firefighters from Eden Prairie, Plymouth, the West Metro Fire District, the Centennial Fire District, the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire District, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd and Crosslake will provide fire protection for 18 days. It allows local firefighters to get rest and tend to their own damaged homes.

"I'm proud knowing that they have the ability and skills to go down and help," he said. "But, it also makes me nervous. I don't know if I will have communication with them. So, nervous and proud."

It adds to the list of volunteers across the country helping in what is just the beginning of recovery.

"It's going to be months, if not years to get people to recover from something like this," Snapp said. "Any aide that people can provide or any support is much appreciated."

To donate to Salvation Army's Disaster Relief fund, click here.