Italian police target anti-vax activists advocating violence

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say anti-terrorism police have raided the homes of eight people allegedly advocating violence, particularly against journalists, in upcoming protests against the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The raids were carried out on Thursday in Rome and five northern cities, including Bergamo, which has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. Police said the suspects were allegedly planning violence, including use of home-made explosive devices, at rallies this weekend in Rome. Protest organizers oppose the so-called “Green Pass,” without which people who haven’t been vaccinated or contracted COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus can’t dine indoors, access gyms or teach in schools.