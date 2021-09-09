Mexico takes major step toward depenalizing abortion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Susana Dueñas could hardly believe the news: Mexico’s Supreme Court had decided that abortion could not be considered a crime. The ruling came too late for the 38-year-old woman who had spent six and a half years in prison on that charge after what she says was a miscarriage. But it may help thousands of other women facing similar allegations. Experts say it may take years before legal abortion becomes available across Mexico as state laws gradually change, Only four states now allow it in most circumstances.