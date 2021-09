ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota senate Republicans now have a new caucus leader after former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced his candidacy for governor of Minnesota Wednesday morning.

Senator Jeremy Miller, a republican from Winona, was elected as the caucus leader overnight.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be elected by my peers as Leader,” Miller said in a news release.

Miller was first elected to the Senate in 2010.