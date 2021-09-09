Missouri teacher quits after complaints about gay pride flag

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri teacher says he resigned after he was told to take down a gay pride flag in his classroom and to sign a letter saying he would not discuss human sexuality or gender. John Wallis was in his first week as a speech and debate, theater and world mythology teacher at Neosho Junior High School when he was told to remove the flag and a sign saying “everyone is welcome” because parents had complained. The 22-year-old said he resigned rather than sign the letter about his classroom curriculum. He has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.