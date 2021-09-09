Olmsted County Health officials recommend regular testing for COVID-19 as families return to school

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Citing youth activities with the return to school and the recent Labor Day holiday, health officials are encouraging the public to be tested regularly in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The guidelines for when to seek testing include when;

Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination.

Exposure to someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination.

An individual is not fully vaccinated and participates in in-person school settings, extracurricular or sports activities

Attending large gatherings indoors or outdoors with no physical distancing, regardless of vaccination

Testing should be done 3-5 days after a potential exposure.

Health leaders say testing is critical to identify who should be quarantined and for protecting areas with high community transmission levels.

People are advised to stay home while awaiting test results. If the test in positive, the individual should stay home until all of the following statements are true:

The individual feels better, and symptoms have improved.

It has been 10 days since the individual felt sick.

The individual has had no fever for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medicine.

Testing options in Olmsted County are listed below. Appointments are generally required.

Mayo Clinic patients can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 seven days a week.

Olmsted medical Center Patients can call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-292-7266. Hours are Monday through Friday 8am to12:30pm and 1:30pm to 5 p.m.

Residents can also check options at the local Walgreens and Hy-Vee pharmacies.

Test kits can also be shipped directly to their home from Vaultheath.com.

More testing information can be found at the Olmsted County COVID-10 webpage.