Sports betting to start in Arizona in time for NFL season

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s first sports betting operations are set to open in time for the start of the NFL season with live wagers allowed on college and professional sports. Betting will be allowed starting Thursday online and at the FanDuel Sportsbook at the downtown Phoenix arena where the Phoenix Suns play and at temporary betting windows at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field. FanDuel expects hundreds of bettors to be on hand for the start of live sports wagering in one of the last holdout states. The action was made possible by a new law enacted by the Legislature and signed by Republican Gov, Doug Ducey this spring.