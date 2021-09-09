Skip to Content

Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and make a plea for increased COVID-19 vaccine doses along with bringing awareness toward climate change and poverty. Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambart and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna. The London lineup will include Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man.

