Taste of summer on the way!

It sure felt a lot like fall when we woke up this morning! Many towns saw temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, while Rochester just barely stayed in the 50s. Thankfully, temperatures will be on the upward trend tonight and tomorrow.

Breezy winds will return for Friday but will be shifting out of the south. That will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We'll warm even further on Saturday, many of us reaching the low 80s with a few more clouds in the sky. Saturday will be one of those great days with summer-like warmth without the summer humidity!

The warmth won't last long though, a cold front will move through Saturday night and we'll be back to feeling like fall on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s for most of next week, with chances for isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday.