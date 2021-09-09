U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar announces breast cancer diagnosis

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday morning that she had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

According to a statement from the senator on her the website, doctors at Mayo Clinic found abnormal spots during a routine mammogram, and a biopsy found that she had Stage 1A breast cancer in February.

After a number of other tests, Klobuchar said she returned to Mayo Clinic and underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She completed a course of radiation treatment in May, and doctors determined the treatment went well in August.