Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Eden Prairie (3)
|(1-0)
|48
|2. Lakeville South (2)
|(1-0)
|47
|3. St. Michael-Albertville
|(1-0)
|37
|4. Rosemount
|(1-0)
|35
|5. Wayzata
|(1-0)
|33
|6. Shakopee
|(1-0)
|22
|7. Maple Grove
|(1-0)
|18
|8. Lakeville North
|(1-0)
|16
|9. Prior Lake
|(1-0)
|13
|10. Farmington
|(1-0)
|3
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Mankato West (1)
|(1-0)
|51
|2. Moorhead (3)
|(1-0)
|37
|3. Elk River (1)
|(1-0)
|32
|4. Andover
|(1-0)
|31
|5. Spring Lake Park
|(1-0)
|27
|(tie) St. Thomas Academy
|(1-0)
|27
|7. Mahtomedi
|(1-0)
|25
|8. Chaska (1)
|(1-0)
|23
|9. Robbinsdale Cooper
|(1-0)
|18
|(tie) Rogers
|(1-0)
|18
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Hutchinson (2)
|(2-0)
|36
|2. Becker (1)
|(1-0)
|27
|3. Kasson-Mantorville
|(1-0)
|24
|(tie) Winona
|(1-0)
|24
|5. Rocori
|(1-1)
|15
|6. Holy Angels
|(1-0)
|14
|7. Mound-Westonka
|(1-0)
|12
|8. Fridley (1)
|(0-1)
|11
|9. Willmar
|(1-0)
|10
|10. Grand Rapids
|(1-0)
|8
|(tie) SMB-Wolfpack
|(1-0)
|8
Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Albany (1)
|(1-0)
|42
|2. Pierz (1)
|(1-0)
|27
|3. Annandale (1)
|(1-0)
|24
|(tie) Cannon Falls (1)
|(1-0)
|24
|5. Lake City
|(1-0)
|21
|6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1)
|(1-0)
|19
|7. Litchfield
|(1-0)
|17
|(tie) Waseca
|(1-0)
|17
|9. Fairmont
|(1-0)
|16
|(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|(1-0)
|16
Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Blooming Prairie (3)
|(1-0)
|30
|2. Minneapolis North
|(1-0)
|22
|3. Blue Earth Area
|(1-0)
|17
|4. Pipestone
|(1-0)
|14
|5. Triton
|(1-0)
|13
|6. Redwood Valley
|(1-0)
|12
|7. Caledonia
|(0-1)
|8
|8. Kimball
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) West Central-Ashby
|(1-0)
|7
|10. Lewiston-Altura
|(1-0)
|6
|(tie) Paynesville
|(1-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1)
|(1-0)
|25
|2. Murray County Central
|(1-0)
|21
|3. Minneota
|(1-0)
|15
|4. Browerville-Eagle Valley
|(1-0)
|14
|5. BOLD (1)
|(1-0)
|12
|(tie) Dawson-Boyd
|(1-0)
|12
|7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1)
|(1-0)
|10
|8. Mayer Lutheran
|(0-1)
|9
|(tie) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
|(1-0)
|9
|10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
|(1-0)
|7
|(tie) Pine River-Backus
|(1-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Mountain Lake Area (1)
|(1-0)
|30
|2. Spring Grove (1)
|(1-0)
|24
|3. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(1-0)
|23
|4. Lanesboro
|(1-0)
|19
|(tie) Verndale (1)
|(1-0)
|19
|6. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(1-0)
|18
|7. Renville County West (1)
|(1-0)
|16
|8. Hancock
|(1-0)
|15
|9. Win-E-Mac
|(1-0)
|13
|10. Edgerton
|(1-0)
|11
Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.