Wisconsin election investigator demands state preserve data

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ investigation of the November elections is asking state officials to preserve records and tell him about any evidence that’s been destroyed. Mike Gableman sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday asking commissioners to tell local clerks to preserve “any and all” records and evidence related to the election, including router information and computer access logs. He also asked commissioners to tell him about any intentional or unintentional destruction of records. The commission voted later Thursday to bar election software vendor Election Systems & Software from selling its latest upgrade to any clerks using their current system to ensure no data is lost in the transition.