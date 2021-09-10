9/11 commemoration events in the area

ROCHESTER AREA, Minn. (KTTC) -- There a several commemoration ceremonies in the Southeast Minnesota and Northern Iowa marking 20 years since the attack on the World Trade Center. KTTC has compiled the events submitted to the newsroom and listed them below.

6pm Friday, Sept. 10: A ceremony will be held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester.

7am-9pm Saturday, Sept. 11: First responders and gym members are invited to participate in the 110-flight stair climb at the Rochester Athletic Club.

7:46am Saturday, Sept. 11: The Rochester VFW will begin a ceremony by ringing four bells and raising an American flag to half-staff.

8:15am Saturday, Sept. 11: A memorial processional will travel from the Pine Island Fire Department to the American Legion Hall. A memorial service and flag retirement will follow.

8:59am Saturday, Sept. 11: A commemoration ceremony will be held at Central Park in Mason City.

9:30am Saturday, Sept. 11: The "Run for a Dog" 5K fundraiser begins at Zen Fusion in Rochester.

10am Saturday, Sept. 11: A wreath laying and rifle salute will take place at the Kenyon Veteran's Memorial Park.

6pm Saturday, Sept. 11: A New York firefighter will share his story from 9/11 at the Clear Lake Fire Department.

6pm Saturday, Sept. 11: A drumline march will pay tribute to the lives lost at Lake Park in Winona.