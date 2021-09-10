COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have risen to 696 in Minnesota. While that figure is not the most COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has seen since the pandemic began, hospital intensive care beds are at more than 95% capacity. Hospital leaders say the increase in COVID-19 cases is combining with seasonal trauma injuries and other urgent needs and critical care resources are stretched. Dr. Paul Mueller, vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, Southwest Wisconsin, says that hospitals are by and large full. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 18 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 2,050 new coronavirus infections, raising the state’s pandemic totals to 7,892 deaths and more than 666,000 cases overall.