Dr. Anthony Fauci to speak at Mayo Clinic graduation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences is welcoming a prominent figure in the United State's pandemic response to speak at its virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be one of the keynote speakers in Saturday's graduation. Dr. Fauci is giving a pre-recorded messaged to the Mayo graduates from Washington, D.C.

There are 62 graduates who will be earning Ph. D. and Master's degrees this weekend. Graduates from the class of 2020 have also been invited to attend the virtual celebration, which starts at 1 p.m.